Are gym-goers ready to get back to working out?

People who walked away from gym memberships when the pandemic hit last year are now getting...
People who walked away from gym memberships when the pandemic hit last year are now getting back on track and back in shape(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People who walked away from gym memberships when the pandemic hit last year are now getting back on track and back in shape.

“I just came back starting yesterday,” said Leonard Zuk of South Burlington.

Gyms in our region are welcoming new and preexisting members with open arms.

The pandemic was tough on the industry. Gyms were first forced to close and then reopen with restrictions. Some regular users didn’t return over concerns about the spread of the virus in the closed environments with people breathing heavily.

“I just wanted to wait until things got back into motion, and because I didn’t want to workout with a mask and things like that,” Zuk said.

Synergy Fitness in Williston says they were down hundreds of members at the height of the pandemic and are building back up now.

The Edge in South Burlington says they had a big loss, too, but they’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think since the restrictions have really been lifted we’re starting to see more people coming off of freeze and restart their memberships. And we’re certainly seeing a lot of new activity come in,” said Mike Feitelberg, the CEO of the Edge.

“All of these people are just coming out of the woodwork. Like I haven’t seen them in forever and they’re like, ‘OK, we’re back in here to join up.’ And I’m like, ‘OK!’” said Patrick Murray, who owns Synergy Fitness.

Gym members are excited to be back, too.

“It’s nice to... get ready for summer. It’s also great to see other people smiling and kind of getting things, I hate to say back to normal but doing what life is all about,” said Kevin Pellon of Williston.

A few things you can expect when you go to these gyms-- the showers will be open and masks will no longer be mandatory. Although if you aren’t vaccinated, masks are encouraged.

Some gyms also took advantage of the slow period to make improvements to their facilities and hope that will pay off in recruiting new members.

