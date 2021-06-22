Advertisement

Case still not closed on 1983 North Country homicide

Samuel Goldman
Samuel Goldman(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINERVA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say the case is still not closed on a decades-old North Country homicide, and they hope someone will come forward with new information to help them finally crack the case.

Samuel Goldman was found dead in his Minerva home on March 31, 1983. Police say he was shot twice in the back and twice in the front.

Goldman lived alone at his home on Northwoods Club Road and was last seen leaving the Mountain View Hotel and Bar in Minerva on March 29, 1983, at about 4 p.m.

Investigators say Goldman was shot with a .22-caliber revolver. His own Smith & Wesson .22-caliber magnum revolver was missing from his home and police believe it was the murder weapon. It has never been recovered.

Witnesses reported seeing a middle-aged man walking east on nearby State Route 28N the afternoon of March 29, 1983. He was described as a white man, about 6-feet tall, wearing a tan coat, and a red and black hat. The same man was also spotted at Murdie’s Store on Route 28N the next morning at about 6:50 a.m.

Police urge anyone with information on Goldman, his stolen gun or the unknown man to contact Investigator Trever Giroux of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 518-897-2073.

New York State Police sent out the new appeal on the 38-year-old homicide case as part of their Cold Case Tuesday effort.

Samuel Goldman's home in Minerva, New York.
Samuel Goldman's home in Minerva, New York.(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)

