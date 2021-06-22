Controversy over contract negotiations for Plattsburgh City school superintendent

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education is having a special meeting Tuesday night to look at renewing the superintendent and assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction’s contracts. But there is some controversy over the contract talks.

The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and the only thing on the agenda are the two contract negotiations.

First up is to talk about Superintendent Jay Lebrun’s contract. The board is looking to make a new contract of five years that would start immediately if passed and run through June 30, 2026.

The second item is looking at revising the current contract for Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Carrie Zales.

Both of the current contracts are valid until June 30, 2023.

In May, four new members of the school board were voted in. They start their terms on July 1 of this year-- just a week away.

Some parents are frustrated the meeting was made last minute. It was posted last Friday and they question why the contract negotiations need to happen in this special session and why they can’t wait a week for the new board to decide.

Ben Wright, a parent to two current students and one Plattsburgh graduate, wants the vote put on hold.

“What the board is doing really is unconscionable, as far as I’m concerned. It’s not OK. They are saying we know better, we know that the community voted new members in but we are going to what we are going to do anyway,” Wright said.

I reached out to every member of the school board to talk to me about this meeting and why it needed to happen Tuesday. I either didn’t hear back or the board members wanted to wait and share their thoughts at the meeting. One outgoing member shared with me that he thought the vote should be made by the incoming members and should be tabled Tuesday.

The last vote for these contracts was in 2019. I read through the minutes from July 1, 2019, when the contracts were last extended and it showed this isn’t the first time parents have questioned the board’s decision to keep the superintendent.

In the board member reports and remarks section, all of the members say they disagreed with parents questioning Lebrun’s integrity and they all believed that he was the best fit for the job. His contract did pass unanimously then.

