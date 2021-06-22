Cottage Hospital’s free pantry provides for those in need

WOODSVILLE, N.H. (WCAX) - A little act of kindness can go a long way-- that’s the thought behind the little free pantry outside Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire.

It’s stocked with food and daily household items like toothpaste and hand sanitizer. There is even pet food inside.

Anyone who is going through tough financial times is welcome to use the pantry.

It is designed to bring the community closer together.

“No matter how significant the hardship is, anyone is welcome to come and use the pantry. The whole idea is take what you need and leave what you can. The thought is that the community will come and stock the pantry themselves,” said Whitney Hatch of Cottage Hospital.

The little free pantry at Cottage Hospital is part of a global movement. There are more than 2,000 registered on littlefreepantry.org.

