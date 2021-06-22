Advertisement

Farm-to-school law expected to boost Vt. agricultural economy

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Among the bills that Governor Scott signed into law during the legislative session was a provision that incentivizes Vermont school supervisory unions to purchase food from local farms when providing meals for students.

So how many schools will use this new law and will it provide a boost to the farming economy in the state as well?

Darren Perron spoke with Betsy Rosenbluth, the coordinator of the Vermont Farm to School Network, and Heather Torrey assistant director of the Burlington school food project, about how H. 106 works.

