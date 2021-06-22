Homeless hotel deadline approaching

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Vermonters experiencing homelessness have just over a week to find new housing.

It’s because the state is changing eligibility for its hotel voucher program. FEMA gave Vermont $79 million this year to house Vermonters in hotels, but that funding expires soon. Hotels and motels are also taking back their rooms quicker than expected as the summer season ramps up.

To help with the transition, the state will issue $2,500 payments to help transition about 700 people who will be ineligible for hotel housing next week.

“Those living in hotels for extended periods of time experience isolation and difficulty accessing services, such as meals, mental health, and substance use treatment,” AHS Secretary Mike Smith said Tuesday.

He says shelter capacity is increasing and the state is also considering investments in long-term affordable housing.

