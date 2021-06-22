How Vermont Guard members train to stay ready to serve

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Guard train at the Army Guard firing range in Jericho to make sure they’re ready when the country needs them.

About 900 Vermont National Guard members recently deployed overseas to assist in missions worldwide. Those include both Air and Army Guard members.

We went to the Army Guard firing range to see how they make sure they stay ready to serve.

The Guard says individual weapons qualification and crew weapons qualification are part of annual readiness requirements to help prepare soldiers to be ready in the event that they are called on to deploy overseas.

“The majority of our brigade is actually forward. We had our last elements go just recently. The brigade and our cavalry squadron just left. But we’re supporting various missions across the various combatant commands across the globe right now,” said Maj. John Heard of the Vermont Army National Guard.

The Guard also serves at home.

This year, on Sept. 25-26, it’s inviting people to come out to the range and to bring their own personal weapons-- in a safe environment-- and zero their weapons for hunting season.

Watch the videos to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Maj. Heard and her conversation with 2nd Lt. Amy Nichols about what it’s like to serve in the Guard.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.