Last votes being cast across New York in party primaries

NEW YORK (AP) - Voters across New York were casting their final ballots in party primaries Tuesday, including a hotly contested mayoral race in New York City.

With no presidential or congressional races at stake, turnout was expected to be a fraction of what the state saw last November. Yet even with fewer votes to count, results in some races could take time to emerge.

New York’s pandemic-era expansion of mail-in voting is still in effect and many absentee ballots won’t be counted until a week after the election.

