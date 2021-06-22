Advertisement

Last votes being cast across New York in party primaries

An election worker, left, helps a voter sign in during early voting in the primary election,...
An election worker, left, helps a voter sign in during early voting in the primary election, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Church of St. Anthony of Padua in the Soho neighborhood of New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Voters across New York were casting their final ballots in party primaries Tuesday, including a hotly contested mayoral race in New York City.

With no presidential or congressional races at stake, turnout was expected to be a fraction of what the state saw last November. Yet even with fewer votes to count, results in some races could take time to emerge.

New York’s pandemic-era expansion of mail-in voting is still in effect and many absentee ballots won’t be counted until a week after the election.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash
Residents in several Chittenden County towns are asked to curtail non-essential water use.
Champlain Water District asks customers to cut non-essential water use
Police in New Hampshire say a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to...
NH police: Teen drowns in pond after using rope swing
embankment
Car left hanging over embankment near Huntington Gorge
Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1500m final at US Track and Field Olympic...
Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1500m final at US Track and Field Olympic Trials

Latest News

File image
Anonymous customer leaves NH restaurant a tip for $16K
File photo
Air Force squadron to train in Vermont with F-16s
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing
Montgomery native sets US Trials record, punches ticket to Tokyo
Purrier St. Pierre clinches Olympic bid in 1500m