Lightning strike blamed for sparking Shelburne house fire

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a lightning strike was likely responsible for destroying a Shelburne home Saturday evening.

It happened at a home on Hawley Road. Investigators say a neighbor smelled smoke just before 7 p.m. and discovered the two-story building was on fire. By the time crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. No one was at home at the time.

Officials say it appears a lighting strike early that morning hit a metal natural gas supply line behind the home that smoldered for several hours under the porch before spreading to the structure.

The home was a complete loss.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.