Mental health support for NH kids preparing for summer camp

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As children get ready for summer camp, federal COVID-19 response funds are being used to offer mental health training for camp counselors.

The Department of Education is partnering with the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Mental Health Association to provide the training. Also, the 10 community mental health centers around the state will have staff on site at camp locations weekly to provide mental health support for children.

The effort is a part of the department’s “Rekindling Curiosity: Every Kid Goes to Camp” program, which offers families camp tuition support.

“In spite of the heroic efforts by so many over this past year, so many children across New Hampshire have experienced anxiety and trauma during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education, said in a statement Tuesday. “The Rekindle Curiosity program will simply give many of our children the opportunity to be a kid again and build some childhood memories.”

