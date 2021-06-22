Montgomery cheers on hometown Olympic hero

MONTGOMERY, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of Montgomery, Vermont, is just over 1,200, but it’s the number 1,500 that stands out for most locals -- runner Elle Purrier St. Pierre’s track and field specialty. The hometown hero dominated the field at an Olympic qualifying race Monday and will represent the United States on the world stage in Tokyo next month.

For the folks in Montgomery, saying they are “proud” is an understatement. “I think everybody in town watched that race,” said John Witherspoon of Montgomery.

“It’s pretty amazing -- absolutely phenomenal. We were all pulling for her, the whole town has been pulling for her,” John Zartarian with the Snow Shoe Lodge & Pub.

Montgomery residents are beaming after Purrier St. Pierre made the U.S. Olympic team Monday, setting a new meet record of 3:58:03 in the 1,500 meters in Eugene, Oregon.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: What does this mean for this community having someone from rural Franklin County in the Olympics?

John Zartarian: It’s just serious town pride. It’s just amazing. I mean, she is like a hero around here, everybody loves to see her.

“It’s pretty cool I think,” said Mary Worthington.

“It’s an amazing story. My wife and I actually -- we were brought to tears last night,” said Dana Kennison.

From her stellar showing at the University of New Hampshire to a berth on the New Balance running team, The Richford High School grad’s career has been on a steady rise the last couple of years. Now, it’s on to the world stage where she is considered a medal contender. “We cant wait to see what happens when she goes to the Olympics,” Zartarian said.

“She just seems like she is really hitting her stride and is super confident,” Witherspoon said.

“We had to pinch ourself’s last night. It’s still dawning on us today,” Kennison said.

