Public to weigh in at meeting on Rutland Ravens vs. Raiders mascot

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The public will have a chance Tuesday to weigh in on Rutland’s high school mascot.

Rutland City Public Schools’ committee dealing with the mascot issue is holding the in-person meeting for the public Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Community members told the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners they felt they had not been heard when the board voted the first time. So the only item on the agenda is for people to share their views on keeping or changing the high school’s mascot.

“The outcome that I hope is that the individuals who felt that they were not heard, are going to be heard. And I want them to realize that everybody’s voices, no matter what side, everybody’s voices counts,” said Hurley Cavacas, the chair of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners.

The ad hoc committee will listen to members of the public and take their suggestions into account when presenting their findings.

The committee has engaged an attorney to review all of the records from when the Raiders name and logo were first removed and changed to Ravens.

Once that information comes back, the committee will give their recommendations to the full Rutland City Board of School Commissioners.

“The board then will take it up at that time of either maintaining the status quo of Ravens or to potentially go back to Raiders,” Cavacas said.

Cavacas says there are no limitations in the options. For example, if it returns to Raiders, the name could be kept but the arrowhead could be retired.

At about 3 p.m., 11 people were registered to speak but they anticipate many people will show up early and register in person.

