Purrier St. Pierre clinches Olympic bid in 1500m

Montgomery native sets US Trials record, punches ticket to Tokyo
Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1500m final at US Track and Field Olympic Trials
Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1500m final at US Track and Field Olympic Trials(NBC)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Updated: 44 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WCAX) - Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre is headed to the Olympics in Tokyo after dominating the 1500m final at the US Track and Field Trials Monday night. Purrier St. Pierre’s time of 3 minutes, 58.03 seconds set a new meet record in the event and earned the Richford High School grad her first trip to the Olympics.

Things got off to a rocky start in the race for Purrier St. Pierre. Entering as one of the clear favorites to finish in the top three, the Vermonter was shoved clear off the track as the field shifted towards the inside lane she occupied at the start. But she recovered quickly to seize control of the lead.

Purrier St. Pierre held the advantage by a decent margin most of the way, but was threatened by New Balance teammate Cory McGee late in the third lap. But the former NCAA champion and two-time American record holder was determined to show her strength.

Purrier St. Pierre’s kick came early in the final lap, as she opened up a sizable lead on McGee and the rest of the field. And that lead only grew larger down the stretch. Purrier’s 3:58.03 time was a personal best and more than two seconds better than McGee’s.

“Just really excited,” Purrier St. Pierre said after the race. “Just wanted to get out there and make it honest, make it fast. And then I turned around and saw my two New Balance teammates behind me and I was so f-(expletive) excited!”

Purrier St. Pierre will pursue Olympic qualification in the 800 meters as well, with heat races in that distance beginning Thursday.

