Region’s tourism economy on the rebound

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Open golf tournament is being played this week at the Lake Morey Country Club with professional and amateur golfers competing for a title. But this year’s tournament represents more than a sporting event.

There was a steady rain at the Vermont Open for day two as golfers tried to make the cut. But it was not dampening the spirits. After all, COVID-19 canceled this tournament last year. “I love it up here, great area, fun track,” said Nick White of Massachusetts.

“Love gold in New England. I started coming up here in 1980,” said Kerry Johnston of California.

We caught up with Johnston and White after their second round. Both professionals have played in the tournament before, a 50-year tradition at the Lake Morey Country Club. “A lot of people come up here and they bring their families, there is a good crowd. You know, it just has kind of a homey feel,” White said.

“It’s part of our lives if you have been playing here long as I have,” Johnston said.

Many golfers stay at the Lake Morey Resort, across the street on the shores of Lake Morey. “It’s a backdrop that you can’t really beat,” said the resort’s Sarah Howe. But the business was not exactly booming this time last year. Not only was there no tournament because of the pandemic, but travel and quarantine restrictions were also in place and hotels had to limit capacity to 50%. “We were just considerably lower than that. Mainly because we were missing a lot of the other business -- not just golfers -- but we were missing conferences, and different other groups that were coming in.”

Vermont’s travel and tourism industry took a huge hit during the pandemic. Lodging, attractions, restaurants, and other businesses directly related to hospitality lost about a billion dollars. That’s off roughly a third of a normal year. But, a year later, business is back open, and resorts like Lake Morey are already seeing things turn around. “We have three times the number of weddings that we had last summer. Conferences are coming back full force. We are inundated with phone calls and requests.” Howe said.

The golf tournament is just another shot in the arm. Michael Walsh is a recent graduate of Rice Memorial High School. “We are going to come back every year because you got the lake out back. If you have a nice day, go out canoe, fish. Golf course is a lot of fun,” Walsh said.

It’s not just about the summer and fall tourism seasons. The resort hosts pond hockey tournaments in the winter -- which were also cancelled last year but are back on -- as the region continues to come back from COVID.

