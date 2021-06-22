Rutland announces ‘Parade of Heroes’
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland is planning a “Parade of Heroes” to mark the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont.
The parade is set for August 28. The Rutland Board of Alderman also approved two events in September and a Whoopie-Pie Festival on October 9th.
People working in health care, retail, education, and similar fields, can sign up to participate in the parade. There will also be speeches, a free concert, and fireworks.
