Shuttered Koffee Kup’s secured creditors to get paid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fallout from the sale of the Koffee Kup Bakery marches on as the legal battle continues.

The big takeaway from Tuesday’s hearing is that Koffee Kup’s secured creditors will get paid the money they are owed.

After Koffee Kup’s doors were abruptly shuttered nearly two months ago, they secured a new buyer, Flowers Foods, which owns Wonder Bread.

Tuesday, the receiver in charge of handling the money surrounding these sales was able to tie up at least a few loose ends with payments to the secured creditors, namely KeyBank, which is owed $7.6 million.

“I see that there is little opposition to this quick payment of KeyBank’s secured claim that will stop interest from running,” said John Kennelly, who represents KeyBank.

What’s left now is to deal with unsecured creditors such as suppliers and vendors.

There also is the big question mark of how exactly employees’ leftover paid time off will be handled.

The lawyers are currently deciding how to handle all these interests, especially with an unexpected surplus of money they now have leftover after the sale.

The next hearing is July 6.

