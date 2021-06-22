Stolen yacht recovered on Lake Champlain

BURTON ISLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A million-dollar yacht reported stolen Tuesday morning on Lake Champlain was later recovered at a Vermont state park.

St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht “Volans” was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area. Authorities, including a Customs and Border Protection helicopter, traced the boat to Burton Island State Park off of St. Albans.

Police say the operator, Robert Morris, 56, of Jericho, was arrested on charges of operating without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property.

The New York State Police are pursuing additional charges.

