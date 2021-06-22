Advertisement

Stolen yacht recovered on Lake Champlain

St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area.
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON ISLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A million-dollar yacht reported stolen Tuesday morning on Lake Champlain was later recovered at a Vermont state park.

St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht “Volans” was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area. Authorities, including a Customs and Border Protection helicopter, traced the boat to Burton Island State Park off of St. Albans.

Police say the operator, Robert Morris, 56, of Jericho, was arrested on charges of operating without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property.

The New York State Police are pursuing additional charges.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash
Residents in several Chittenden County towns are asked to curtail non-essential water use.
Champlain Water District asks customers to cut non-essential water use
Police in New Hampshire say a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to...
NH police: Teen drowns in pond after using rope swing
embankment
Car left hanging over embankment near Huntington Gorge
The Norman Rockwell Museum in Rutland Town is closing.
Rutland Town’s Norman Rockwell Museum to close

Latest News

Fille photo
Wildlife Watch: Survey aims to gauge state of Vt. turkey hunting
products
Shuttered Koffee Kup’s secured creditors to get paid
File photo
Farm-to-school law expected to boost Vt. agricultural economy
ravens
Public to weigh in at meeting on Rutland Ravens vs. Raiders mascot
doc
Former UVM ER doctor to plead guilty to child porn, voyeurism charges