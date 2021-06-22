Strong storms pack damaging winds, lightning

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The strong storms that passed through our region Monday left some damage behind from the heavy wind and lightning.

Despite two rounds of storms Monday evening, people were still out on Burlington’s Church Street. A few businesses said they didn’t think the bad weather dampened their business too much.

Power remained on in downtown Burlington but that was not the case across our area. At one point Monday, upward of 6,000 customers were without power in Vermont and crews were out all afternoon and evening trying to restore it.

Green Mountain Power says to always make sure to keep your cellphone is charged in the event of storms, and to call them if you experience an outage.

“It’s really just a good reminder for all of our customers to be safe when we have this kind of stormy weather coming in, take cover, be aware of the changing weather conditions. If there are downed lines or trees, always stay far away from them, assume they are energized and just give us a call, we’ll be there to help you,” said Kristin Kelly of GMP.

