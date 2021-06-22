Advertisement

Former UVM ER doctor pleads guilty to child porn, voyeurism charges

Dr. Eike Blohm
Dr. Eike Blohm (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former UVM Medical Center ER doctor has pleaded guilty to state and federal child porn charges.

Authorities say Eike Blohm, 39, of South Burlington will plead guilty next month to multiple state and federal charges of voyeurism, lewd and lascivious conduct, and possession of child porn. According to court records, a UVMMC employee found a camera hidden in a unisex employee bathroom. Investigators with the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations found 1,300 videos on the camera. Blohm was allegedly caught on his own camera, seen hiding it in at least two locations. A search warrant of his home also found child porn.

Under the plea deal, Blohm will be sentenced to between 8 to11 years and pay nearly $40,000 in restitution to the victims -- money from the sale of his home. Blohm has been in federal custody since last May.

He’s due in federal court for sentencing on July 8 and in state court on July 13.

