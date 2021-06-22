Vermont lawmakers poised for veto session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers return to work Wednesday in an attempt to override several bills vetoed by the governor.

The House and Senate are set to vote on at least two of Governor Phil Scott’s vetoes dealing with charter changes that would have allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski. “We have the authority to do this. It really won’t take long, especially as we’ll be doing most of the work over Zoom. Let’s get it done once and for all,” said Senate President Becca Balint, D-Windham County.

Governor Scott has argued Vermont needs a uniform policy for noncitizen voting, instead of the piecemeal approach taken by the charter changes. “It just creates confusion and inequity from one community to another,” he said Tuesday.

Democrats clearly have the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto in the Senate, but the measure’s prospects are less clear in the House. Montpelier’s charter change originally passed with three votes to spare, but the Winooski vote was one short of that threshold. Both sides are now lobbying lawmakers who remain on the fence and everyone agrees the votes will be close.

“After what we’ve been through over the last 15 or 16 months, whether they’re overridden or sustained, life will go on. This isn’t the end of the world. Life will go on, but I think we can do better,” Scott said.

But not all the governor’s vetos may be taken up. Lawmakers say it’s unlikely that they will try to override a veto on a bill that would bar police from releasing the names of young offenders. Supporters say it’s consistent with a previous law aimed at moving more cases of young adults into family court, where proceedings are confidential.

But amid the governor’s concerns about how that system is working -- and media complaints about transparency -- an override is in doubt and likely won’t be brought to the floor. “We want to make sure that the work that we’re doing is part of this overarching justice system -- truly more just,” Sen. Balint said.

All of these bills could be picked back up when the Legislature returns to work in January. But lawmakers say they need to approve the charter changes now so Winooski and Montpelier can get the ball rolling before the next election.

Former Middlebury political science professor Eric Davis says the override session appears to be more political in nature. “The governor is seen in a strong position now because of his leadership on COVID, and if overriding a few vetoes takes him down a step, that’s something that democratic leadership wouldn’t necessarily mind,’ he said.

The veto session also gives lawmakers the opportunity to complete some unfinished business including a bill that seeks to expand the housing and apartment stock by giving landlords grants to fix properties and low-interest loans for first-time homebuyers. It also creates a statewide rental database and a new housing regulatory body. Republican lawmakers shot down the measure on the last day of the session. Both they and the governor are concerned about the cost of the bill and call it government overreach. Supporters say that the registry is needed to protect landlords and tenants. They also stress that with the acute housing shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, the bill needs to be voted on as soon as possible.

The veto session is scheduled to run until Thursday. No matter how the votes go, both the governor and Democrats stress that the disagreements are limited to policy and are personal.

