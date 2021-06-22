Advertisement

Vermont Open Championship returns to Fairlee

By Adam Sullivan
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Open Championship golf tournament is back at Lake Morey after a three-year hiatus.

Professional and amateur golfers teed off Monday for the three-day tournament at the Lake Morey County Club, which hosted the event for over 50 years. Back in 2019, it had to be moved due to course damage, and the pandemic canceled last year’s edition. Organizers say they are glad to have the action back in Fairlee.

“A lot of the players use it as a little mini vacation. They have the lake in the backdrop, in our backyard. They have the course here. Some of them bring their families and just make it a nice few day stretch,” said the club’s Justin Bonnett.

There are 73 golfers are in the field this year, a smaller number compared to previous years. The top 30 pros and top 10 amateurs will make the cut to play in the final round on Wednesday.

