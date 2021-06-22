Vermont still leads nation on COVID vaccinations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to lead the nation in COVID vaccination rates.

Now, 81.3% of the eligible population has had at least one shot and 62.9% are fully vaccinated.

State officials say 5,000 more people got vaccinated in the last week.

The vaccine is still available to those who haven’t gotten it yet. Clinics at pharmacies and other locations continue to offer the shot.

“Every shot we administer this week is just as important as the ones we did last week. Every single vaccination counts and is a step in the right direction,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

COVID trends across northern New England are also favorable.

Hospitalizations have decreased 14% over the last week and deaths are down 23% in the same time.

Nationally, cases have reached a 14-month low.

