Advertisement

Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a regular media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The briefing is the first since the governor last week dropped COVID restrictions and let the pandemic state of emergency declaration expire.

Vermont continues to lead the country in vaccinations, with at least 84% of eligible Vermonters having had at least one dose, according to the CDC.

Vermont has continued to see single-digit COVID case counts and no deaths over the past week. Four people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with two in intensive care, according to the state Health Department.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 3 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,368. There have been a total of 256 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.4%. A total of 399703 people have been tested, and 23,919 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash
Residents in several Chittenden County towns are asked to curtail non-essential water use.
Champlain Water District asks customers to cut non-essential water use
Police in New Hampshire say a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to...
NH police: Teen drowns in pond after using rope swing
embankment
Car left hanging over embankment near Huntington Gorge
Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1500m final at US Track and Field Olympic...
Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1500m final at US Track and Field Olympic Trials

Latest News

File image
Anonymous customer leaves NH restaurant a tip for $16K
File photo
Air Force squadron to train in Vermont with F-16s
An election worker, left, helps a voter sign in during early voting in the primary election,...
Last votes being cast across New York in party primaries
Montgomery native sets US Trials record, punches ticket to Tokyo
Purrier St. Pierre clinches Olympic bid in 1500m