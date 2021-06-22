Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a regular media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The briefing is the first since the governor last week dropped COVID restrictions and let the pandemic state of emergency declaration expire.

Vermont continues to lead the country in vaccinations, with at least 84% of eligible Vermonters having had at least one dose, according to the CDC.

Vermont has continued to see single-digit COVID case counts and no deaths over the past week. Four people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with two in intensive care, according to the state Health Department.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 3 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,368. There have been a total of 256 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.4%. A total of 399703 people have been tested, and 23,919 have recovered.

