Wildlife Watch: Survey aims to gauge state of Vt. turkey hunting

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Calling all turkey hunters -- Vermont Fish & Wildlife wants to hear from you about the 2021 season.

The state has partnered with the National Wild Turkey Federation to get feedback from hunters in order to manage and learn about the turkey population.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with the department’s Mark Scott and Matt DiBona with The National Wild Turkey Federation, about the state of turkey hunting in the Green Mountains and the reasons behind the survey.

