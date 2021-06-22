BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy and cool day on Tuesday, clouds will begin to clear out Tuesday night with some sunshine returning on Wednesday. It will be a cool start to the day on Wednesday as well with temperatures early on starting in the mid 40s to mid 50s. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm up back into the low 70s by the afternoon, for a nice day on the way for mid week.

Temperatures continue to warm up through the end of the work week as well. Highs will get back into the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday under partly sunny skies. Conditions are expected to remain dry through the first half of the weekend.

It will start to turn muggy again on Saturday with increasing afternoon clouds and the chance of some late day showers, mainly in northern New York. Rain will become a bit more widespread on Sunday as a weather system stalls out across our region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the first half on next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Highs early next week will be in the low to mid 80s.

