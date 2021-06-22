BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be a much calmer day than the hot, steamy, and stormy day that we had on Monday for the first full day of summer. We will see a mix of sun & clouds today with just a few, scattered showers - nothing like the wicked thunderstorms that blew through here on Monday. Temperatures will be a good 20 to 25 degrees cooler than what we had on Monday. And it will be a whole lot more comfortable as the humidity comes way down.

It will be much cooler tonight under clear skies. There may be some patchy fog by Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week will feature some real nice weather. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and it will start to warm up again, although still not quite to where we ought to be at this poinr in the year (normal high for Burlington is now 79 degrees.

We’ll finally get back those summer temperatures by the end of the week, with highs getting into the low/mid 80s. There will continue to be lots of sunshine through the end of the week.

The weekend will start out mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers late on Saturday as a frontal system approaches. That front will stall out near the Canadian border, bringing a better chance for showers on both Sunday & Monday.

Enjoy the cooler, more comfortable conditions today! -Gary

