Adams takes fragile lead in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams speaks at his election party Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York....
Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams speaks at his election party Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. Adams was leading in the polls with most districts reporting.(Kevin Hagen | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams appears to have taken a fragile lead in New York City’s crowded Democratic mayoral primary.

But it could be weeks before it becomes clear who is actually on top in the city’s first major contest to use ranked-choice voting. As ballot-counting began Tuesday, Adams led sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and attorney Maya Wiley, but the winner was far from certain.

There are still many absentee ballots to be counted in the coming weeks. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa won the Republican mayoral primary.

