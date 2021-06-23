Advertisement

Beekeepers worry pesticide-treated seeds contribute to hive deaths

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven Days is on the bee beat this week.

This week’s issue of the newspaper covers a range of bee stories, including reports from Vermont beekeepers about steep annual colony losses over the past year. Despite a 2019 law to protect pollinators, many feel a loophole is allowing the continued use of a harmful pesticide.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who wrote the story.

