Beekeepers worry pesticide-treated seeds contribute to hive deaths

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven Days is on the bee beat this week.

This week’s issue of the newspaper covers a range of bee stories, including reports from Vermont beekeepers about steep annual colony losses over the past year. Despite a 2019 law to protect pollinators, many feel a loophole is allowing the continued use of a harmful pesticide.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who wrote the story.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.