Burlington bar scene returning to normal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bars in Vermont are trying to recover after facing some of the strictest pandemic restrictions of businesses, including curfews and capacity limits. Our Katharine Huntley spoke with bar owners and patrons in the Burlington area about efforts to get back on track.

It’s been nearly a month since curfew restrictions were dropped and more people are getting comfortable going out on the town again.

“To be back and operating normally and having fun with the people -- it’s amazing,” said William Spencer with Ake’s Place on Church Street.

Spencer says patrons seemed comfortable right from the start when the curfew was dropped and that the bar which draws from Church Street crowds has been busy.

“We’ve been full and busy and it’s been great for the business since we’ve reopened till 2 a.m. and capacity is lifted. And it’s exciting to see people socialize and having fun and genuinely enjoying that connection again,” he said.

Over in Winooski, the dropping of the curfew has been a staffing challenge at McKee’s Pub, causing them to cut down to one day a week open till 2 a.m.

“This is all new territory for us, it’s a rough ride now for staffing, " said owner Lance McKee.

McKee says their core staff stayed with them during the pandemic and they are waiting for the staffing to bounce back before going back to 2 a.m. hours. However, they are grateful to their regulars and other customers who are becoming less hesitant and more comfortable with returning to public life.

“We’ve been proudly serving the community since 1987 and we want to continue. It might be less hours right now. We are waiting for the work staff to really come back and if we have to change our hours up on a weekly basis, whatever we have to do on a weekly basis to stay open. We are going to keep going,” McKee said.

On Church Street, bar patrons we spoke to said they’re comfortable once again with being around others in busy spaces.

“We’ve done everything we can. I’ve been as safe as possible, but now it’s time to start living life again,” said Bradford Royles of Mendon.

“Great to be back out again. Fresh air, sitting back on Church Street, nice beautiful summer night -- how much better could it get,” said Chuck Wilton of Milton.

“I’ve played it safe, I’ve worn my mask, but now it’s time to get out there and live life again,” said Roger Crocker.

“I feel pretty comfortable about it. I know there are still some variants out there even though I’m vaccinated, so I try to keep my mask on if it’s pretty crowded,” said Carissa Finnerty, a UVM student.

