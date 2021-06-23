Advertisement

Did pandemic spur trend of ‘home food procurement’

File photo
File photo(WBKO)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer gardens are well underway, but many people are also turning to their own backyards to find other forms of food.

From hunting to raising chickens and cultivating mushrooms, the pandemic spurred the growth of what the experts call “home food procurement.” A University of Vermont research team surveyed 600 people in Vermont about how they got their food and they found 35% had hunted, foraged, fished, or gardened since the pandemic started. And half of those people had done it for the first time or more intensely than before, especially households that were food-insecure or those whose jobs had been affected.

“Many people were doing more than one activity. So it seems like if you do one thing, you might also do foraging, you might also do hunting and fishing,” said Meredith Niles, an assistant professor in the food systems program and a Gund Fellow at the University of Vermont.

This year, they’re studying whether that trend will continue as the pandemic winds down and they have a survey out right now.

