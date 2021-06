ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - Witnesses say a home in Island Pond was leveled by fire early Wednesday morning.

Authorities closed a section of Railroad Street around 1:30 a.m. and crews from several departments responded. The street was reopened around 5 a.m.

There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the blaze.

