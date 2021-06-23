Advertisement

Growing, shifting population may shake up Vermont ’22 election map

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of the 2020 Census showed that Vermont grew by about 20,000 people over the past decade, but where that growth took place is the key for shaping new legislative district maps in the coming year.

Tom Little, the chair of the Legislative Apportionment Board, recently wrote an Op-Ed about some of the expected shake-up we might see.

Darren Perron spoke with Little about how the process will work over the coming year and how the public can weigh in with comments and concerns.

