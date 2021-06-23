Advertisement

Kaflus sworn in as Vermont Superior Court judge

Judge Howard Kalfus being sworn in Wednesday at the Statehouse.
Judge Howard Kalfus being sworn in Wednesday at the Statehouse.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Superior Court judge was sworn in at the Statehouse Wednesday.

Governor Phil Scott returned to his ceremonial office at the Statehouse to swear in Judge Howard A. Kalfus, who succeeds Judge William Cohen on the bench following Cohen’s appointment to the Vermont Supreme Court.

Kalfus has been the judicial bureau’s presiding hearing officer in 2011. Before that, he worked as a staff public defender in Chittenden County; as an assistant attorney general representing the Vermont Department for Children and Families, and as a staff attorney with the Vermont Department of Public Safety.

Wednesday’s ceremony was the first held at the ceremonial office since the start of the pandemic.

