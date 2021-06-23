Lake Champlain ice cover data included in ‘state of the lake’ report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recurring report detailing the health of Lake Champlain for the first time looks at the long-term loss of winter ice cover as a concern for the lake.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program on Wednesday presented the “State of the Lake” report to the public. The report is released every three years with input from New York, Québec, and Vermont scientists on the status of meeting Clean Water Act goals of having a drinkable, fishable, and swimmable Lake Champlain.

As in previous years, the report details phosphorus loading that results in blue-green algae blooms in areas including Missisquoi Bay, St. Albans Bay, and the Northeast Arm. It says that long-term trends have not improved in many tributaries. On the other hand, it says efforts to manage invasive water chestnut continue to be successful at the southern end of the lake.

A new indicator added to the report this year -- the long-term reduction in ice cover -- indicates how climate change could exacerbate existing problems. Milder winters and hotter summers in recent decades have resulted in less frequent freeze-overs. While the surface froze over nearly every year in the early 1900s, it is now freezing about once every four years, and modeling suggests that by 2050, it may freeze fully just once per decade. That extended “growing” period in the summer could increase invasive plants and cyanobacteria blooms.

