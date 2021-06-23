Advertisement

McLaughlin honored as Vermont’s Superintendent of the Year

Zach McLaughlin
Zach McLaughlin(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Superintendents Association has named Zach McLaughlin Superintendent of the Year.

The annual Frederick H. Tuttle Award pays tribute to a superintendent who demonstrates leadership on behalf of students, the Vermont Superintendents Association, public education and the entire community.

McLaughlin has been with the Springfield School District for 11 years.

The VSA says he “leads with a clear and innovative vision, seeking collaborative opportunities to improve services for students.”

