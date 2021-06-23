Advertisement

More funding for N.H. child care providers

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) -

More government funding is headed out the door in New Hampshire to support child care programs and those who care for the kids.

During the early stages of the pandemic, child care in New Hampshire was only available for essential workers which limited capacity and cut into revenues. Unemployment then caused more families to not use child care. Now, a staffing shortage is affecting how many kids a facility can take. The money, through the American Rescue Plan Act, can be used to help cover the providers’ losses. The grants can be applied for beginning July 12th.

“The hope is that people recognize how important childcare is to the workforce and that we will continue to be on the state’s radar,” said Jennifer Hosmer with the Children’s Center of the Upper Valley.

The Children’s Center of the Upper Valley has already received $55 thousand in grants. The sector as a whole in New Hampshire has received more than $65 million in pandemic-related funding.

