Nearly $560K to expand telehealth to NH mental health patients

File photo
File photo(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Nearly $560,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds is going to a health care provider to expand access to telehealth services to veterans and low-income patients, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation said.

The money is going to the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. Veterans and low-income patients with mental health conditions and substance use disorders make up more than half of the center’s 11,000 patients.

The funding was provided through the COVID-19 legislation passed in December.

THE NUMBERS

More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 25 cases announced Tuesday. One recent death was reported, bringing the total to 1,368.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 25 new cases per day on June 7 to 24 new cases per day on Monday.

