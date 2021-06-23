New contract approved for Plattsburgh City school superintendent

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education approved two contract renewals.

The contracts in question were for Superintendent Jay Lebrun and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Carrie Zales.

There was some controversy over the contract talks.

Both positions had contracts that didn’t expire until 2023.

And in May, four new members of the school board were voted in. They start their terms on July 1 of this year. Some parents didn’t want the board to vote on the contracts until the new board members take office next week.

The board approved the two new contracts.

Lebrun will have a 5-year contract with a $158,000 salary and a 6% raise starting next year. Three members voted against it and five in favor. Those in favor said they had been in contract talks since April.

Zales got a new 3-year contract with a 3.4% raise on a vote of 8-1.

Related Story:

Controversy over contract negotiations for Plattsburgh City school superintendent

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.