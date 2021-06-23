Advertisement

New contract approved for Plattsburgh City school superintendent

Jay Lebrun-File photo
Jay Lebrun-File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education approved two contract renewals.

The contracts in question were for Superintendent Jay Lebrun and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Carrie Zales.

There was some controversy over the contract talks.

Both positions had contracts that didn’t expire until 2023.

And in May, four new members of the school board were voted in. They start their terms on July 1 of this year. Some parents didn’t want the board to vote on the contracts until the new board members take office next week.

The board approved the two new contracts.

Lebrun will have a 5-year contract with a $158,000 salary and a 6% raise starting next year. Three members voted against it and five in favor. Those in favor said they had been in contract talks since April.

Zales got a new 3-year contract with a 3.4% raise on a vote of 8-1.

Related Story:

Controversy over contract negotiations for Plattsburgh City school superintendent

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Eike Blohm
Former UVM ER doctor to plead guilty to child porn, voyeurism charges
Investigators say a lighting strike sparked the blaze on Hawley Road in Shelburne Saturday.
Lightning strike blamed for sparking Shelburne house fire
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area.
Stolen yacht recovered on Lake Champlain
File image
Anonymous customer leaves NH restaurant a tip for $16K
Strong storms pack damaging winds, lightning

Latest News

An in-person public meeting was scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the Ravens vs. Raiders...
Confusion over Rutland school mascot meeting sparks more controversy
x
Firefighters respond to Island Pond blaze
x
Firefighters respond to Island Pond blaze
Burlington bars on Church Street are seeing a return of customers.
Burlington bar scene returning to normal