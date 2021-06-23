Advertisement

New York to let COVID-19 state of emergency expire

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will lift more COVID-19 restrictions when the state of emergency expires later this week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New Yorkers will still have to wear masks on public transit, at hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters. But the change means public meetings, for example, no longer must occur virtually.

It’s the governor’s latest announcement about lifting COVID-19 restrictions at a time when rates of new positives are dipping to record lows as more New Yorkers get vaccinated. And it follows months of pushback from Republicans and business groups who have called for Cuomo’s executive power to be reigned in.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Dr. Eike Blohm
Former UVM ER doctor to plead guilty to child porn, voyeurism charges
Investigators say a lighting strike sparked the blaze on Hawley Road in Shelburne Saturday.
Lightning strike blamed for sparking Shelburne house fire
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area.
Stolen yacht recovered on Lake Champlain
File image
Anonymous customer leaves NH restaurant a tip for $16K
Strong storms pack damaging winds, lightning

Latest News

Amber Alert Generic
Police: Phone scam led to Amber Alert in New Hampshire
Judge Howard Kalfus being sworn in Wednesday at the Statehouse.
Kaflus sworn in as Vermont Superior Court judge
File photo
Did pandemic spur trend of ‘home food procurement’
File photo
Rescue Plan funds to support NH child care programs, workers