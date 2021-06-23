New York to let COVID-19 state of emergency expire

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will lift more COVID-19 restrictions when the state of emergency expires later this week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New Yorkers will still have to wear masks on public transit, at hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters. But the change means public meetings, for example, no longer must occur virtually.

It’s the governor’s latest announcement about lifting COVID-19 restrictions at a time when rates of new positives are dipping to record lows as more New Yorkers get vaccinated. And it follows months of pushback from Republicans and business groups who have called for Cuomo’s executive power to be reigned in.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)