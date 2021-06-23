Plattsburgh Fourth of July parade to honor NASA astronaut

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh will honor a Lake City native and crew member of the Columbia shuttle expedition at this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

The family of NASA astronaut Lt. Col. Michael Anderson will collectively be the grand marshal for the Fourth of July parade. They are traveling from their homes in Arizona and Texas to attend.

Anderson died in the 2003 Columbia shuttle disaster.

A mural on Durkee Street titled “Reach for the Stars: The Michael Anderson Mural” will be dedicated in his honor.

The parade’s theme, “Interstellar,” is inspired by the mural.

The Sunday July Fourth Parade starts at 1 p.m. The mural dedication is at 11 a.m.

