Police: Phone scam led to Amber Alert in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Manchester police believe that a phone scam led to concern that a woman and her 4-year-old son were in danger and caused authorities to issue an Amber Alert.

State police issued the alert on Tuesday afternoon.

It was soon canceled after the woman and child were found safe by Manchester police. Police said there is no indication that they were in danger.

Police said Wednesday in these scams, someone calls the victim and says a family member is in trouble. They demand money for the individual’s safe return. The caller insists that the victim not hang up. This is an attempt to shut down any communication with the victim’s family and friends.

