Advertisement

Rescue Plan funds to support NH child care programs, workers

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act are going to support child care programs and workers in New Hampshire, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

Over the next 30 to 60 days, the department plans to launch stabilization grants to child care programs, workforce recruitment and retention efforts, and market-rate increases for the New Hampshire Child Care Scholarship Program.

Starting July 12, the grants will be open to all licensed and enrolled license-exempt child care providers. The scholarship market rate for tuition costs for enrolled families will increase as much as 10% for infants through preschoolers, and an average of 40% for school-age children.

The state also is increasing recruitment and retention efforts to increase the number of child care workers in centers, homes and after-school programs, including an internship program.

“These programs will help ensure that residents who need access to child care in order to return to work will have as many options as possible,” said Christine Santaniello, associate commissioner of the department. “Child care programs have been essential since the first case of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. The sector has received more than $65 million in pandemic-related funding to remain open and serve families during the pandemic.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Dr. Eike Blohm
Former UVM ER doctor to plead guilty to child porn, voyeurism charges
Investigators say a lighting strike sparked the blaze on Hawley Road in Shelburne Saturday.
Lightning strike blamed for sparking Shelburne house fire
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area.
Stolen yacht recovered on Lake Champlain
File image
Anonymous customer leaves NH restaurant a tip for $16K
Strong storms pack damaging winds, lightning

Latest News

File photo
Did pandemic spur trend of ‘home food procurement’
Vermont House overrides noncitizen voting vetoes
Zach McLaughlin
McLaughlin honored as Vermont’s Superintendent of the Year
A mural on Plattsburgh's Durkee Street titled "Reach for the Stars: The Michael Anderson Mural."
Plattsburgh Fourth of July parade to honor NASA astronaut