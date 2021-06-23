Advertisement

Rutland man charged with hate-motivated crime

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man face charges in what police describe as a hate-motivated crime in the town of Leicester.

Police say just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, were called to a report of a man who refused to get off a bus at the Leicester Park and Ride.

Investigators say James Bryant, 41, used violent behavior, made unreasonable noise and used vulgar language.

Bryant is charged with violating his conditions of release, disorderly conduct and hate-motivated crime.

He was ordered held on $1,000 bail.

