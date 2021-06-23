Vermont House overrides noncitizen voting vetoes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House Wednesday voted to override Governor Phil Scott’s vetoes of two bills that will allow noncitizens to vote in certain local elections in Winooski and Montpelier.

The vote was 103 to 47 for each bill.

The governor had argued Vermont needs a uniform policy for noncitizen voting, instead of the “piecemeal” approach taken by the charter changes. But supporters of the bills said it was more a question of local control and abiding by the wishes of voters in those communities.

The Senate is expected to take action Thursday.

Lawmakers say it’s unlikely that they will try to override another veto that would bar police from releasing the names of young offenders. Supporters of the veto say it’s consistent with a previous law aimed at moving more cases of young adults into family court where proceedings are confidential.

Related Stories:

Vermont lawmakers poised for veto session

Vt. legislators look to override noncitizen voting veto

Scott vetoes noncitizen voting measures, signs 8 other bills

Vt. public safety officials to rework juvenile ID policy

Scott vetoes bill that would protect ID of juvenile offenders

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.