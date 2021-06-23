Advertisement

Vermont House overrides noncitizen voting vetoes

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House Wednesday voted to override Governor Phil Scott’s vetoes of two bills that will allow noncitizens to vote in certain local elections in Winooski and Montpelier.

The vote was 103 to 47 for each bill.

The governor had argued Vermont needs a uniform policy for noncitizen voting, instead of the “piecemeal” approach taken by the charter changes. But supporters of the bills said it was more a question of local control and abiding by the wishes of voters in those communities.

The Senate is expected to take action Thursday.

Lawmakers say it’s unlikely that they will try to override another veto that would bar police from releasing the names of young offenders. Supporters of the veto say it’s consistent with a previous law aimed at moving more cases of young adults into family court where proceedings are confidential.

