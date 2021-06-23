Advertisement

Vt. police: Road rage incident ends in crash, traffic jam

Vermont State Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a crash on Interstate 89 in Milton Wednesday morning.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a crash on Interstate 89 in Milton Wednesday morning.

Police say witnesses reported that two southbound drivers were speeding in the passing lane, when one bumped the back of the other, prompting both to lose control and hit the rock ledges along the highway.

The two drivers, Griffin Lestage, 22, of Fairfax, and Richard Lambert, 58, of Richford, were both taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Their vehicles were totaled.

Police say due to the erratic behavior of both drivers, they were both ticketed for unreasonable and imprudent speed. Lestage was also ticketed for following too closely.

In a post on their Twitter feed Wednesday morning, police said the crash led to a miles-long traffic delay.

