Vt. unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic 2.6%

File image(Gray Media)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate is officially back to pre-pandemic levels

The Labor Department says the seasonally adjusted rate for May was 2.6%, down three-tenths of a percentage point from April. The national rate for May was 5.8%.

Vermont In May reinstated the work search requirement for job seekers.

“Before COVID, the Vermont labor market had a historically low unemployment rate and was experiencing a shortage of workers. We are now seeing similar conditions as restrictions have lifted and businesses across all industries look to move past this recent global health event. This is why, now more than ever, it is crucial that employers encourage their employees to get vaccinated and unemployed Vermonters return to work,” Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said in a statement.

