Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give a COVID-19 briefing and make an announcement from New York City on Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Cuomo last week lifted nearly all remaining restrictions on businesses and social gatherings after the state hit its target of 70% of adults with at least one dose of a CCOVID-19 vaccine.

