Advertisement

WHO: More evidence needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children

A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson...
A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The World Health Organization said that it requires more evidence on coronavirus vaccines in children before it can make any recommendations.

“Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers,” the WHO states on its website.

The Pfizer/BionTech vaccine was approved by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) for people aged 12 years and older.

“More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19,” the website states.

The WHO said it is continuing to update its recommendations as research and trials continue.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash
Residents in several Chittenden County towns are asked to curtail non-essential water use.
Champlain Water District asks customers to cut non-essential water use
Police in New Hampshire say a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to...
NH police: Teen drowns in pond after using rope swing
embankment
Car left hanging over embankment near Huntington Gorge
The Norman Rockwell Museum in Rutland Town is closing.
Rutland Town’s Norman Rockwell Museum to close

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill
Sen. Schumer spoke on the Senate floor after Republicans blocked the Democrats' voting rights...
Schumer on Republicans blocking Democrats' voting rights bill
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
A wave of crime has triggered a White House response.
Crime wave gripping nation triggers White House response
An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to...
Pelosi signals new panel to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot