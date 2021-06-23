Williston Police look for suspect in BB gun shootings

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston Police are looking for someone who has been shooting a BB gun at cars and people.

Police say authorities around Chittenden County have been responding to several incidents, including one where the victim was entering a business in Williston. They say a black SUV -- possibly a GMC Acadia -- may be involved. It has silver trim and a New England Patriots sticker.

Contact the police if you have any information.

