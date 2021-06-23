BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a beautiful day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. It will be another chilly start on Thursday with clear skies and temperatures beginning in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll have more blue sky once again which will allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon.

Friday is looking as nice as well, but we’ll likely see a few more clouds return to the region, especially by the afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny later in the day with highs back in the low 80s. Muggy weather will be back for the weekend as dewpoints rise into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. At this point it looks like Saturday should be mainly dry with just the chance of a late day shower. Showers become a bit more widespread on Sunday, with weekend highs remaining in the 80s.

We’ll have a better chance for rain through the first half of the work week. A frontal system will become stalled to our north and bring us the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms each day. Northern parts of New York and Vermont will have a better chance to see afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures through the middle of next week will likely remain summer-like with highs holding in the mid to upper 80s.

